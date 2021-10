SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Fresh off some Sarasota Sharks Olympic action this past summer, the team gets more good news. 15-yr-old Gracie Weyant, who swims for the Sharks, was selected for the USA National Jr Team SC World Cup Tour in Berlin and Budapest. Weyant won the Wave '1' 200m Breaststroke event at US Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. She was selected to the USA National Jr Team World cup roster as a result of her stellar times in Omaha. Sarasota Sharks coach, and National Team coach and CEO, Brent Arckey was selected by USA Swimming as a coach on staff. He was on the Olympic team staff, and Weyant's sister, Emma, swam on the Olympic team in Tokyo.

