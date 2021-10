What can you really say about the tight end position in Fantasy Football at this point? We're five weeks into the season and we're already to the point where we're chasing touchdown-or-bust guys like Dawson Knox and Dalton Schultz because there just aren't many players you can rely on. If you get a chance to buy low on Kyle Pitts or Noah Fant, that's probably your best bet at the position at this point. It's rough.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO