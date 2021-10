WHITEWOOD — A two-vehicle crash occurred Thursday around 10:38 a.m. near mile marker 22 on Interstate 90, one mile west of Whitewood. According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, “The (2000 Chevrolet) Blazer was eastbound on I-90. The (2012 Chevrolet) Colorado was stopped on the shoulder and was merging back onto the interstate also eastbound. The Blazer, when cresting a hill, saw the Colorado was traveling at a slower speed and struck the back of the Colorado. The Blazer came to rest in the driving lane of I-90. The Colorado left the road to the right, traveled through the ditch, up a small hill, through a barbwire fence and down the hill. None of the three occupants involved were wearing seat belts.”

WHITEWOOD, SD ・ 13 DAYS AGO