Idaho State

Idaho reaches deal to reimburse hunters who kill wolves

By Associated Press (AP)
KIVI-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho — Idaho officials will make available up to $200,000 to be divided into payments for hunters and trappers who kill wolves in the state through next summer. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game late last month entered into an agreement with a nonprofit hunting group to reimburse expenses after a proven kill. The agreement follows a change in Idaho law aimed at killing more wolves that are blamed for attacking livestock and reducing deer and elk herds.

www.kivitv.com

