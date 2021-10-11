What kind of content is Google demonetizing next month?

We all make silly mistakes sometimes. We answer robocalls (those numbers do look awfully familiar), click links we should have checked first, and open spam emails. Everyone is vulnerable and can be caught off guard. It’s what we do next that really counts. Do you believe the caller claiming to be an IRS employee, use your credit card on a sketchy site, or download files from a sender you don’t recognize?

