Family Relationships

Family pushes for answers into Jelani Day investigation

Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of Jelani Day is speaking out after laying her son to rest this weekend. The family's attorney joined FOX 32 on First at Four.

#Fox 32
Bossip

#JelaniDay Update: Mother Recalls Coroner Catching An Attitude Amid Questions ‘Do You Want Us To Identify Your Son Or Not?!’

Now a new report has surfaced backing up her allegations. The Chicago Sun-Times recently released a story titled "Some things no mother should have to endure" chronicling the moments leading up to Jelani Day's October 9 funeral service. Within the report that questions whether Jelani's case would have been handled differently if he "were not Black and male but a woman who was white and blonde", it includes a heartbreaking moment when Ms. Day got a call from the coroner with "good news." That news was that the "office had received new dental records" and was coming closer to identifying a body found in a river.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
thedoctorstv.com

Meet Surprised Biological Father after IVF Clinic Mistake

Vanner and Donna had a child through IVF and there was a mix-up at the clinic revealing Vanner is not his sons’ biological father. The couple found the biological father, who used the same IVF clinic, and reached out to him. Meet Devin and his wife Kelly who join to share about receiving that shocking news.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
localdvm.com

Son Surprises Mom After Seven Years Away

Godswill Sab Uzoma left home to travel back in 2015 and just hasn’t had the time to go home to visit since. However, recently he found the time to surprise his mom at her church just ahead of Mother’s Day. After Uzoma reached out to the Church Reverend, they set up this sweet surprise during Sunday Service. Not only did he make his mom’s heart swell with joy, but he also brought along gifts to make the day just that much better.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Jelani Day: Mother of missing Black grad student disputes claims his organs were ‘liquefied’

The mother of missing Illinois grad student Jelani Day has challenged claims that her son’s body was found without its organs, amid comparisons to Gabby Petito’s disappearance.Jelani, who studied at Illinois State University (ISU), went missing on 25 August and was last seen walking away from the campus in Normal, Illinois, and in nearby Bloomington. He was found 10 days later in a riverbed in Peru, Illinois. Citing both Jelani’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, and her attorney, Hallie M Bezner, an initial report in The Chicago Sun-Times suggested that his body was found without organs, which were allegedly “liquefied”. The...
SOCIETY
NBC San Diego

Jelani Day's Mom Sets Record Straight After Reports Autopsy Showed Organs Were Missing

Jelani Day's mother said that while the search for answers continues following the suspicious death of her son, there are some recent reports she felt needed clarifying. "Family, We need to hit pause for a moment," a post on a Facebook page seeking justice for Day read Monday. "As outraged and upset as we are, we must stay the course, and stick to the facts in our search for answers."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
foxillinois.com

FBI's Behavioral Analyst Unit to help in Jelani Day case

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The FBI headquarters is supplying a new resource to help solve the Jelani Day case. The body of the Illinois State University student was discovered on Sept. 4, 2021, floating near the south bank of the Illinois River. Day had gone missing a month earlier in August.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjbc.com

Jelani Day remembered for his intelligence amid calls for justice

NORMAL – The search for Jelani Day has turned to a search for justice after the Illinois State University graduate student was found dead last month in LaSalle County, Day’s mother told mourners attending a memorial service Thursday at ISU’s Redbird Arena. During the nearly two-hour service, Carmen Bolden Day...
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago, IL
