BOSTON (CBS) — Diana Kipyogei of Kenya pulled away from the pack late in Monday’s 125th Boston Marathon and crossed the finish line with a comfortable victory. It is Kipyogei’s first Boston win and first win in a World Major. Kipyogei broke the tape with an official finish time of 2:24:45. The 27-year-old had only run two other marathons heading into Monday’s race, winning the 2020 Istanbul Marathon and placing third in the 2019 Ljubljani Marathon. Kipyogei broke away from the pack at the 1:56 mark, and pulled away for good at the 22-mile mark. She crossed the line 24 seconds ahead...

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO