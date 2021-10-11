The Difference Between COVID-19 and the Flu
The 2020-2021 influenza season was almost nonexistent, as figures collected by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show there were about 2,000 cases of the flu reported across the country from October 2020 to April 2021. That’s due to social distancing and mask-wearing measures in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. In comparison, the coronavirus sickened more people faster in a shorter time frame.www.mibluesperspectives.com
