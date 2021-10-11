CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROH Officially Announces Final Battle 2021 For December

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROH Final Battle 2021 is official. ROH announced that Final Battle 2021 will take place on Saturday, December 11 from Baltimore’s Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. ROH Final Battle is the biggest event of the year for ROH and has been held annually since 2002. From ROH:. Final Battle, Ring of...

www.fightful.com

