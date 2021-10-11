CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wahama Homecoming Royalty

By Pomeroy Daily Sentinel
Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Wahama Homecoming Queen and her court are pictured during the football game Friday evening. Pictured, from left, are Queen Candidate Bailee Bumgarner, Queen Michaela Hieronymus, Queen Candidate Jessica Dangerfield, and the 2020 Queen Mary Roush.

