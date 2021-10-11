Wahama Homecoming Royalty

Bellefontaine High School hosts homecoming festivities this week, and has announced the homecoming court members, which includes, from the left, first row: Olivia Ullom, junior attendant, Kinsley Scott, sophomore attendant, and Jayden Sims, freshman attendant; and second row: king and queen candidates David Moody, Lily Turner, Owen Standley, Gabby Stolly, Ethan Yoder and Vivian Eader. The homecoming parade is set for 6:30 p.m. this evening, beginning at the intersection of Main Street and Chillicothe Avenue. It will proceed south and turn left onto Washington Avenue, then turn right onto Harding Street and head into AcuSport Stadium. All fall athletic teams, select clubs, BHS Marching Band and homecoming court will be featured in the parade. The community pep rally will start around 7 p.m. in the stadium. Fireworks will follow the pep rally. The queen will be announced during pregame festivities Friday night. The king will be crowned on Saturday night at the dance, which starts at 8 p.m. There will be a BHS Homecoming Food Truck Extravaganza Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. The food trucks will start serving again at 5 p.m. The food trucks will be set up by the BHS Spirit Rock near Harding Street. Food trucks from Where There’s Smoke, The Taco Bout, Catt’s Wagon, Fork in the Road, and Fruit Bucket Smoothies will be featured. Bellefontaine (5-1) will host Springfield Shawnee (4-2) in football Friday at 7 p.m. (TONY BARRETT PHOTO)

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO