Premier League

Report: Antonio Rudiger Wants to Assess Options Before Deciding on Chelsea Future

By Jago Hemming
 3 days ago

Chelsea and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger wants to assess all of his options before making a decision as to whether to stay at or leave Chelsea, according to reports.

The centre-back's contract expires in the summer of 2022 and his representatives are not currently said to be in discussion with Chelsea over a contract extension.

Rudiger has been key to Chelsea's defence since his arrival in 2017, and is very involved in manager Thomas Tuchel's plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lmZj_0cO6SpET00
SIPA USA

As per Sky Sports, Antonio remains committed to Chelsea and he is not against staying at the club.

However, amid interest from some of Europe's top clubs, the 28-year-old is keen to assess all his options before coming to a conclusion as to his future.

Bayern Munich are reportedly the frontrunners in their interest for Rudiger, and the centre-back is aware of the importance of the decision in front of him.

"For me, this will now be the most important decision of my professional career," he said.

"I have never spoken to any other club than Chelsea."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vhxky_0cO6SpET00
SIPA USA

It had previously been reported by ABC, that Rudiger had been offered a conntract worth €11 million a year by Chelsea.

This would be a significant increase on his current earnings at €6 million a year.

Thomas Tuchel is very keen to keep the German international at the club.

His contributions to the side, and solidity in Chelsea's backline, alongside the likes of Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen has been key to many of Chelsea's successes in recent seasons.

The west London club currently boast the most clean sheets of any English side since January 2021.

