Economy

World Bank taking steps to boost research integrity after data rigging scandal

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The World Bank is taking steps to rebuild the credibility of its research after a data-rigging scandal forced it to cancel its flagship “Doing Business” report on country business climates, bank President David Malpass said on Monday. Speaking to reporters ahead of the World Bank and International...

