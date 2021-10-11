Good, Bad or More of the Same: What should we expect from the Rangers this season?

“The Minnesota Timberwolves are parting ways with president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas…” Shams tweeted. Like many of the Wolves faithful, I was shocked to hear this news. All summer I carefully and meticulously pieced together some semblance of hope for this upcoming season, and in an instant, it all crumbled to dust. I have been a long-time Gersson Rosas believer and this felt like the season that things would start to come together. Board by board Rosas built the ship he was to sail alongside first mates Chris Finch and Karl-Anthony Towns. I thought that if they could stay the course and ride the current toward contention, someday soon, we could all be watching the Minnesota Timberwolves compete again. But, internal dissension came crashing in like the waves from a mighty storm on the high seas. Gersson’s journey has come to an end. Is that poetic enough for you, Phil Ford?

