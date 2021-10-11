Teen Taken Off Life Support After School Safety Officer Shot Her, Police Open Homicide Investigation

Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense will seemingly plan to argue that the teen was acting in self defense when he shot three people at a Black Lives Matters protest last year. A use-of-force expert, typically used for police officers following a shooting in the line of duty, testified on Rittenhouse’s behalf for hours on Tuesday during a pre-trial hearing, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder listened to John Black detail the moments that led up to the Aug. 25 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin during Tuesday’s Daubert hearing. A Daubert hearing is held to assess whether or not an expert's opinions are fit for trial and whether or not they are based on valid methods that have gained acceptance in their field.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO