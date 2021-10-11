CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Taken Off Life Support After School Safety Officer Shot Her, Police Open Homicide Investigation

By Jax Miller
 3 days ago
A homicide investigation is now underway after a teen mother died nine days after being shot by a school safety officer, police say. Manuela ‘Mona’ Rodriguez, 18, died on Wednesday after being removed from life support, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Authorities say the young mother succumbed to her injuries after a Long Beach Unified School District safety officer discharged his firearm while trying to break up a fight, striking the teen in the upper body.

Child of God
3d ago

Too many wrongs in this entire situation from beginning to end...the 18 year old fighting the 15 year old to the death of the 18 year old. The School Safety Officer being a newly hire with LBUSD SHOULD not have been working alone and should have been under supervision with the most trained personnel within LBUSD. I feel bad for ALL that's involved in this sad situation.

