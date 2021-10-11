Teen Taken Off Life Support After School Safety Officer Shot Her, Police Open Homicide Investigation
A homicide investigation is now underway after a teen mother died nine days after being shot by a school safety officer, police say. Manuela ‘Mona’ Rodriguez, 18, died on Wednesday after being removed from life support, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Authorities say the young mother succumbed to her injuries after a Long Beach Unified School District safety officer discharged his firearm while trying to break up a fight, striking the teen in the upper body.www.oxygen.com
Comments / 3