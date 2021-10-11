Watch Billy Corgan Break Out 35-Year-Old Rarities for Acoustic Performance

When William Patrick Corgan announced that he’d be performing four acoustic sets at Madame ZuZu’s Emporium — the tea shop he owns in Chicago — they were billed as “William Patrick Corgan Early Years 1985-1990.” For those who struggle with calendars, that means it’s all pre-Gish, and thus before the Billy Corgan that fans have come to know and love over the last three decades both with and without the Smashing Pumpkins (although Corgan and guitarist James Iha technically formed the band and began performing together in 1988).