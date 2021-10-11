CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raising the price of fossil fuels to reflect the true social cost

By Audie Cornish
voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Researchers at the International Monetary Fund say trillions of dollars in fossil fuel subsidies are making greenhouse-gas-producing fuels cheaper than they should be and making climate change worse.

www.voiceofalexandria.com

The Conversation U.S.

Why banning financing for fossil fuel projects in Africa isn't a climate solution

Today’s global energy inequities are staggering. Video gamers in California consume more electricity than entire nations. The average Tanzanian used only one-sixth the electricity consumed by a typical American refrigerator in 2014. Globally, the top 10% of countries consume 20 times more energy than the bottom 10%. And 1.1 billion sub-Saharan Africans share the same amount of power generation capacity as Germany’s 83 million people. At least half have no access to electricity at all. These stark energy inequalities are fueling thorny debates around financing Africa’s energy future as world leaders and their negotiators prepare for COP26, the United Nations climate conference in...
The Independent

World failing to hit climate goals and governments must accelerate transition to clean energy, IEA urges

The world is not on course to reduce the emission of planet-heating greenhouse gases to net zero by the year 2050, and with emission levels still on the rise, urgent action must be taken by governments around the world, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.Less than three weeks away from the UN’s highly anticipated Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, the IEA has highlighted the scale of the challenge facing countries in the move away from polluting fossil fuels to clean energy sources.Following a recession brought on by Covid-19, 2021 has seen a rebound in coal and oil consumption,...
The Independent

Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices

Get ready to pay sharply higher bills for heating this winter, along with seemingly everything else. With prices surging worldwide for heating oil, natural gas and other fuels, the U.S. government said Wednesday it expects households to see jumps of up to 54% for their heating bills compared to last winter. The sharpest increases are likely for homes that use propane, but others are also likely to see big increases. Homes that use natural gas, which make up nearly half of all U.S. households, may spend $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. Homes using heating oil...
dailyforex.com

Energy Costs: Skyrocketing Fuel Prices, Fears of Stagflation

The price of WTI Crude Oil as of this writing is nearly $80 and showing an ability to sustain this value over the short term. This price is substantially higher compared to the costs for a barrel of the commodity seen last year at about $37.00. Over the last week of trading WTI Crude Oil has shown strong price velocity as buyers have seemingly rushed into to make sure they have guaranteed supply and speculative elements have been active.
TIME

The Energy Transition Is in Full Swing. It's Not Happening Fast Enough

Even if you follow these things closely, it can be hard to understand where the world’s fight against climate change stands. On the one hand, news abounds of the clean energy revolution, as wind farms and solar panels pop up in communities across the globe and automakers promise to go electric . On the other hand, scientists continue to warn that fossil fuels have placed the planet and everyone who lives on it on an unavoidable collision course with catastrophe.
THE DAILY RECKONING

“The Revenge of the Fossil Fuels”

What have the climate alarmists been screaming about for the past 40 years or so? Their agenda is well-known. They want to close nuclear plants; shut down coal electric generators; eliminate natural gas and oil-fired electrical plants; and substitute wind, solar and hydropower in their place. According to the fanatics,...
capitalspectator.com

Fossil Fuel Stocks Are On Fire This Year

Alternative energy may be the future, but the past isn’t dead yet. Companies focused on developing and selling fossil fuels are having another moment in the sun. Whether this turns out to be the last hurrah is unknown, but for the moment old-school energy shares aren’t quietly fading into history.
theorangetimes.com

Of Furniture, Fossil Fuels And Needed Conversations

In light of events this past summer and early fall that yet again illustrated the dangers of climate change, it seems a good time to consider what it would take to get more people to act to prevent the worst outcomes of global warming. Climate change is caused by air...
BBC

Inflation: Price of top China soy sauce raised as costs surge

The maker of China's best-selling brand of soy sauce is raising prices, in the latest sign of inflationary pressures in the world's second largest economy. Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Co said it will increase the prices of its range of products by as much as 7% later this month.
columbusfreepress.com

People vs. Fossil Fuels

Fossil fuel pollution and climate disasters are already disrupting millions of lives. We deserve a world beyond fossil fuels: a world in which workers’ rights, community health, and our shared climate come before corporate profits. That’s why we are coming together to ensure Biden becomes the climate president he promised to be before attending the global climate talks this November. Indigenous people, pipeline fighters, water protectors, young people, scientists, faith leaders, and more are saying enough is enough: it's time to finally place people over fossil fuels. This October, thousands of people will come to DC to demand that President Biden end the fossil fuel era. He must stop approving fossil fuel projects and declare a climate emergency right now, ahead of the United Nations climate summit in November. We will take action over 5 days to highlight the damage done by fossil fuels, the climate impacts we are already facing, and the need for real solutions rooted in justice. More information and registration here.
kdnk.org

Towns Receptive to Fossil Fuel Divestment Idea

350 Roaring Fork is making its presence known with petitions and letters to local governments, urging them to divest from fossil fuels. The group has also started what it hopes will become a weekly climate change protest in Carbondale.
Kankakee Daily Journal

MOORE: Fossil fuels are back — everywhere except in the USA

While the greens in America, including their champion zealot, President Joe Biden, howl their primal screams about climate change, the rest of the world is turning to coal. The dark stuff. The satanic fuel. But it’s back big-time across the globe. So is old-fashioned petroleum. Bloomberg reported last week because...
Gonzaga Bulletin

Fossil Free Gonzaga holds rally for divestment of fossil fuel

Monday, Fossil Free Gonzaga congregated outside of the John J. Hemmingson Center on Gonzaga University’s campus to demonstrate their views on GU’s use and investment in fossil fuels. Fossil Free Gonzaga is a student-led campaign and club that calls upon the end of the current 5.8% endowment investment, roughly $25...
Miami Herald

Activists call for EU ban on fossil fuel advertising

A coalition of more than 20 environmental and climate groups launched a campaign Monday calling for a ban on fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship across the European Union, similar to bans on tobacco advertising. More than 80 Greenpeace activists blocked the entrance to Shell's oil refinery in the Dutch port...
Sidney Herald

The cost of continuing to use fossil fuels

Over the course of our 42 years of marriage, my husband and I have bought four houses together. With each house, we carefully weighed the costs and benefits before making an offer. We made charts with a column for costs (price, commuting distance, property taxes, etc.) and a column for benefits (neighborhood, updates, floor plan, etc.). This process required us to explicitly and systematically evaluate factors which needed to be considered to make a decision we could live with over the long run.
