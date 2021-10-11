CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Documentary follows the divers who risked it all in the Thailand cave rescue

kdll.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn June 2018, the world held its breath for 18 days as a group of elite cave divers risked everything to rescue 12 boys and their coach from an underwater cave in Northern Thailand. The boys, who were all members of a soccer team, had gone into a long, winding...

www.kdll.org

theplaylist.net

‘The Rescue’ Directors On The Importance Of Positive Asian Portrayals In Documentaries [Interview]

Over the past five years, there have been a few moments where the world’s attention wasn’t focused on the U.S. elections, Brexit, China, North Korea, the Middle East, or the onslaught of COVID. Perhaps you’ll recall when the globe’s collective consciousness centered on a story in northern Thailand where 12 teenage soccer players and one of their coaches became trapped in a massive cave. In fact, the 2018 Tham Luang cave incident dominated the headlines, with many riveted by what eventually became a multi-national rescue operation. Two individuals fascinated by the story were “Free Solo’s” Oscar-winning directing team of Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. Their exploration of that story from the perspective of the eccentric group of British divers who were a crucial part of the effort is chronicled in the new NatGeo documentary, “The Rescue.”
AFP

'The Rescue' unearths rare footage of Thai cave saga

After their Oscar-winning movie "Free Solo," about a daredevil rock climber, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin found an even more remarkable true story for their next film -- the rescue of a boys' soccer team from a Thai cave in 2018. The husband-and-wife team had watched transfixed with the rest of the world as amateur divers, Navy SEALS and hundreds of volunteers pulled off a seemingly impossible rescue through miles of dark, perilous, flooded caves. Once the 12 boys and their coach had been plucked miraculously from their subterranean prison, the documentary makers teamed with National Geographic to tell the inside story in "The Rescue," out in theaters October 8. "It moved us as humans, as Asian parents and as storytellers. I think that this really is one of the great stories of the last 10 years," Vasarhelyi told AFP.
defector.com

The Muddy Ethics Of The Thai Cave Rescue Entertainment Machine

There’s always been something bluntly distasteful about the way in which the media hungrily circles other people’s trauma. But the rush to claim the 2018 Thai cave rescue, in which a soccer team of 12 boys and their coach were saved by a group of international hobby cave divers after spending two weeks trapped in the flooded Tham Luang cave, was particularly unseemly. Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, co-director of The Rescue, the first documentary about the incident which will be released by National Geographic on Oct. 8, described it as a “rights land grab.”
The Independent

Review: Thai cave incident explored in riveting ‘The Rescue’

The outcome is right there in the title. And yet the new documentary “ The Rescue,” about the harrowing 18-day ordeal in which 12 young soccer players and their coach were saved from a flooded cave in Thailand is still a stressful, suspenseful experience. It’s other things, too — affirming, truthful, funny, macabre and unembellished — but it achieves something extraordinarily difficult for a global news story that ended three years ago: It makes you feel like you’re there.From the "Free Solo" Oscar-winning filmmaking team E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, who took audiences sweaty-palmed up the vertical slope...
Vanity Fair

Thai Cave Doc The Rescue Is a Disappointing Follow-Up to Free Solo

When 12 Thai boys and their 25 year-old soccer coach were trapped in the Tham Luang cave after a storm flooded it in June 2018, there was a global tightening of muscles. Surely, the most logistically-minded pundits and experts thought, they would not be able to survive under such conditions, and for so many days without food or warmth. But they did. And what became even more compelling than the fact of the rescue was how they were rescued—by a group of highly experienced, middle-aged cave divers, mostly from the U.K., and with the boys and coach purposefully rendered unconscious during their exit from the cave.
Boston Herald

National Geographic film documents ‘The Rescue’ from flooded Thai cave

In the summer of 2018, the unimaginable ordeal of a dozen boys and their soccer coach trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand for weeks on end won the world’s attention. Now comes “The Rescue,” a National Geographic documentary from the Oscar-winning “Free Solo” duo of Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.
arcamax.com

Review: 'The Rescue' is a solid, suspenseful nonfiction retelling of the 2018 Thai cave rescue

Chances are you were one of the many captivated by headlines emerging from Thailand’s Chiang Rai province in 2018, when 12 young soccer players and their coach were trapped for weeks in the flooded Tham Luang cave system. Even so, prepare to shed a tear or two when you first glimpse those boys’ smiling faces in the “The Rescue” peering gratefully out of the darkness at the first beam of light they’ve seen in 10 days. It’s an astonishing piece of footage that was broadcast all over the world, but it packs an extra wallop in the context of this documentary, offering a moment’s sweet relief — a much-needed breather — in a story whose happy ending was anything but foreordained.
Deadline

Life And Death Stakes In Flooded Thai Cave: ‘The Rescue’ Directors Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin On Making Tension-Packed Film — For The Love of Docs

Free Solo filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin dealt with a mountain of challenges as they worked on their latest white knuckle documentary, The Rescue. The National Geographic release tells the gripping story of the attempt to rescue 12 young members of a Thai soccer club and their assistant coach who became trapped in the flooded Tham Luang cave in 2018. The human drama unfolded before the eyes of the world, yet there was very little video from inside the cave for the filmmakers to work with.
pbs.org

The Untold Story Behind the Dramatic Thai Cave Rescue

In 2018, the world was mesmerized by the life-and-death story of 12 schoolboys and their soccer coach trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand. A new documentary dives into this story with never-before-seen footage. "The Rescue," by Academy Award-winning directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, reveals the peril of the daring mission. They speak with Hari about the miraculous rescue.
Daily Californian

Director Jimmy Chin talks overcoming hurdles in making documentary ‘The Rescue’

In 2018, filmmakers Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi were glued to the then-unfolding story of Tham Luang cave rescue. Though the around-the-clock coverage enthralled them, the married, Oscar-winning partners found themselves wondering how they would feel if their own children were trapped: What would that purgatorial limbo be like?
madison

Newnan Times-Herald

