Relationships

Meghan King and Cuffe Owens Dated for 3 Weeks Before Surprise Wedding

By Sarah Hearon
 3 days ago

When you know, you know? Meghan King and Cuffe Owens knew each other for less than one month before they exchanged vows, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

According to multiple sources, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, and Joe Biden’s nephew, 42, have been together for three weeks. After NBC White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell announced the president and first lady Dr. Jill Biden were set to attend their nuptials on Monday, October 11, King and Owens shared their wedding photos with Brides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbgDC_0cO6R0mE00
Meghan King and Cuffe Biden. Courtesy of Meghan King/Instagram

“Our wedding was about two things for us,” the former Bravo star gushed to the magazine. “Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”

She later added via Instagram, “We just knew. Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens.”

King, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Jim Edmonds in May after a lengthy legal battle, revealed that the pair met on a dating app.

“[We] texted for a day or two, then spent five straight hours on the phone the first time we spoke,” she explained. “By the time that call ended, Cuffe was booked and packed for a flight to St. Louis that took off in about eight hours. Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks.”

While the pair “toyed around with an L.A. wedding,” they opted to exchange vows on Owens’ parents’ wedding anniversary.

“We both knew exactly what we were going to do, where we were going to do it, and how we were going to do it. It’s a beautiful thing to see eye-to-eye with each other as we do,” King concluded. “I bought thousands of dollars worth of dresses online — everything from traditional gowns to cocktail dresses off the rack,” she told Brides. “And, breaking from tradition, I tried all of them on for Cuffe to see. We both found ourselves getting caught up in expectations of tradition with the dress when I just decided to wear what felt most like ‘me.’”

King’s three kids with Edmonds — daughter Aspen, 4, and twins Hart and Hayes, 3 — were present at the wedding. She was also previously married to Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011. The former reality star went public with her now-husband on September 25.

“Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’ … so just meet my man,” she penned via Instagram at the time.

nickiswift.com

What Happened To Sean And Abby After 90 Day Fiance?

When "90 Day Fiance" debuted on TLC in 2014, it became an overnight success and instant reality TV hit. Since its inception, there have been numerous spinoffs, including "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way," "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After," and "90 Day Fiance: Before the 89 Days," just to name a few.
TV SERIES
Essence

Porsha Williams Bucks Tradition, Buys Her Fiancé An Engagement Ring

And not just any engagement ring, but one from Tiffany & Co. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is so head over heels in love with fiancé Simon Guobadia that she decided to forgo traditional engagement protocol and buy him his own fancy engagement ring. While hanging out with...
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Meghan King Is Marrying Joe Biden’s Nephew Cuffe Owens Less Than 1 Month After Going IG Official

Wedding bells! Meghan King is set to wed Cuffe Owens shortly after making their relationship public. White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell tweeted on Monday, October 11, that the “small family wedding” would be taking place at the home of Owens’ parents, Valerie and Jack Owens. Cuffe’s uncle President Joe Biden is set to attend with his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.
MLB
International Business Times

Mama June Shocker: Rumored Boyfriend Announces Engagement To A Different Woman

Mama June Shannon has been linked to TikTok star Jordan McCollum since she confirmed her split from Geno Doak. But fans were taken aback this weekend when McCollum announced his engagement to a different woman. On Sunday, the 24-year-old internet personality proudly announced his engagement to fellow TikTok influencer Ashlyn...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ali Wentworth shares stunning new selfie amid 'brutal' family change

Ali Wentworth and her family have recently gone through a bittersweet change as daughter Elliott has flown the nest to attend college. Admitting that it was "brutal" during a conversation on Instagram with Gwyneth Paltrow, Ali has been getting used to a quieter home. While the actress is relatively private...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
