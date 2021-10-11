CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China and Taiwan claim Oct. 10 as a political holiday but for different reasons

 5 days ago

Tensions between China and Taiwan are once again on display. Over the weekend, both celebrated October 10, or the Double Ten anniversary, but for very different reasons. NPR's Emily Feng explains the dueling political narratives. EMILY FENG, BYLINE: Double Ten commemorates the 1911 Xinhai Revolution, a series of events that...

