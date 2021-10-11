China and Taiwan claim Oct. 10 as a political holiday but for different reasons

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Over the last four days, the Chinese military has sent dozens of fighter jets and bombers hurtling toward Taiwan in a provocative daily show of force. China's People's Liberation Army flew a record 149 flights over international airspace, prompting Taiwanese defense forces to scramble in response. The move has raised fears of a misstep that could provoke an unintended escalation. The US has also stepped up naval maneuvers in the Indo-Pacific with its allies, challenging Beijing's territorial claims in critical waterways. Taiwan is a self-ruled democracy with its own military forces. China, however, sees Taiwan as a breakaway province that must one day come under its control. Taiwan's leaders are warning of "catastrophic" consequences if the island is allowed to fall under the control of China's authoritarian, one-party state. Why is China taking these actions now? The World's Patrick Winn explains. 🎧

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 DAYS AGO