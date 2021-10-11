Belgrade Restaurant Owner Thankful For Support After Fire
By Jesse James
On Sunday, October 3, a grease fire broke out in the kitchen of the Center Ice Cafe in Belgrade. As a result of the damage caused by the fire, the restaurant was forced to close. Rhonda Gilbert owns the Center Ice Cafe and plans to reopen the restaurant. In a...
It finally happened. I knew it would one day, but I wasn't sure when or where, but finally, I've checked a much desired dish off my "Food Bucket List" Yes, I have a Food Bucket List. Foods that you really want to try, but you never have. I realize that might sound odd to some of you, but for my fellow foodies, they get it.
Some of the finest instruments in the world are built here in Bozeman, Montana. Since the late 80's, all Gibson Acoustic guitars have been hand crafted by folks that take their time and put in hours of detailed work. The Gibson brand started over a hundred years ago in Kalamazoo...
One of Montana's most iconic bars has been listed for sale. The Grizzly Bar, located in Roscoe, Montana is currently on the market for $1,200,000. In case you're wondering, the large grizzly bear mounted on the building is included in the sale. You may have seen people wearing t-shirts that...
The start of Montana's general hunting season is Saturday, October 23. As a hunter, I always look forward to this time of year. There are a lot of different types of hunters in Montana. Some folks hire guides to help them find wild game. Other hunters are more self-sufficient and use their own knowledge and skillset in order to harvest an animal every year.
Montana is grizzly bear country. When you venture into Montana's backcountry, you have a good chance of encountering a grizzly. Archery season in Montana is currently underway, and the state's general hunting season will begin later this month. During autumn in Montana, bears are fairly active in preparation for the long cold winter ahead.
Everyone has those potluck dinners that they attend and are supposed to bring a dish to share. Or the family dinner that you put ketchup on to make it have some flavor. There are two very common dishes like this. One contains, hamburger, some elbow noodles, and some sort of tomato base. The other contains hamburger, tater tots, some people add a can of green beans, and then some cream of mushroom soup.
What exciting, anxious moments there must have been for Montana elk hunter Kristie Barnard of Hinsdale. That bull was not going to float away or sink!. As is true of many hunters, there is reluctance to divulge exactly where they were when successful. That's okay, let's go with it and check out some of Kristie's account of an intense hunting story that we're sure she'll never forget:
I was born and raised in the South, but to be fair, living here in Montana, most everything is "south". Having said that, there are certain things in the South that you just do. You brew tea on the porch in the summer with half a bag of sugar, you address people by Ma'am and Sir, and anytime someone comes over you ask "did ya eat yet?"
Remember when the world went crazy and went out and bought up like, everything?. Toilet paper, paper towels, meat, cans of soup, gas, lumber, rice, heck even ramen noodles were hard to come by. The rumor on the street is those days may soon return. Yep, it's a mess out...
Recently, we decided to head over to Realtor.com and check out what homes were currently on the market in the Bozeman area. We adjusted the search settings and set the maximum price at $350,000. We knew that we wouldn't find much, but were curious to see the results. Many of...
Kids of all ages, come one, come all! Halloween is just around the corner and there is no way better to celebrate than the Jr Carpenter Pumpkin Carving Contest at Kenyon Noble. The annual event, which will be at Kenyon Noble in Bozeman, Belgrade, and Livingston is a wonderful time...
Whether you are driving or walking around Bozeman there are some iconic places and buildings that you will notice. You might know that they have some big significance but they do. Buildings have either stayed the same or might have gotten a facelift in recent years but they are still a part of Bozeman's history. Either way, Bozeman has a rich history especially when it comes to some of these gorgeous structures.
Great news! Cactus Records' owner, Mike "Bueno" Good told us that he's found a new location for the longtime Bozeman record store. The Hathhorn Building, where the business is currently located, was recently listed for sale. As a result, Bueno was left with the task of finding a new location for Cactus Records. Sadly, staying downtown was not an option due to the high cost of commercial space.
This is a great lesson on what not to do when you are visiting Yellowstone National Park and respecting wildlife. A video has been making the rounds that were taken at the end of September in Yellowstone National Park of an older couple getting a little too close to the wildlife. The couple decides that because this hulking elk is closer to town they could approach it, well let's just say the elk let them know they aren't a petting zoo animal quickly. Watch the video below.
Montana is known for a lot of things. Obviously the mountains, skiing, snowboarding, MSU (GO CATS), National Parks, you get it. But one thing I am very confused about it the street lights. And no I am not talking about the traffic lights, I understand those, although with out of state plates, some may think I do not.
Have you ever wanted to walk out your back door and hook into a trophy trout? Well, that dream could be a reality if you're looking to buy a home in Bozeman. The Kent Spur Ranch is technically on the outskirts of town, but it's less than a 20-minute drive from downtown Bozeman. The 535-acre secluded ranch is located atop one of the highest points in Gallatin Valley. It's literally a dream home. The property features five private trophy trout ponds that are stocked with rainbow and cutthroat trout. Cottonwood Creek flows through the ranch, and there's over 600 feet of private creek front. The property borders thousands of acres of Gallatin National Forest perfect for mountain biking, hiking, horseback riding and skiing.
According to a press release from Yellowstone National Park, a 20-year-old woman from Washington was severely burned after attempting to rescue her dog from a thermal hot spring in the park. The woman suffered significant thermal burns between her shoulders and feet on the afternoon of Monday, October 4, near Fountain Flat Drive south of Madison Junction.
Crews have been making a lot of progress on the Shedhorn Fire, located in the Custer Gallatin National Forest between Big Sky and West Yellowstone. The fire is now 60% contained. The fire was first reported Monday, September 27. On Tuesday, Fire managers lifted an area closure in anticipation of...
Alright, I might have come up with a brilliant idea. This is right up there with the time that I had the idea to combine an ATM and DVD's, sadly right after that, Redbox came into our lives. I also had the idea of taking two quarter pound patties and replacing the smaller patties on the Big Mac and calling it "The Real Big Mac", instead McDonalds sent me a politely worded email telling me they were going to pass.
Listen, anytime you go to Yellowstone National Park you never know what you are going to see especially when it comes to the wildlife, and sometimes you might just see the cutest interaction. USA Today posted an adorable video from Yellowstone National Park of a bison trying to get rid...
