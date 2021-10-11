Belgrade Restaurant Owner Thankful For Support After Fire

Have you ever wanted to walk out your back door and hook into a trophy trout? Well, that dream could be a reality if you're looking to buy a home in Bozeman. The Kent Spur Ranch is technically on the outskirts of town, but it's less than a 20-minute drive from downtown Bozeman. The 535-acre secluded ranch is located atop one of the highest points in Gallatin Valley. It's literally a dream home. The property features five private trophy trout ponds that are stocked with rainbow and cutthroat trout. Cottonwood Creek flows through the ranch, and there's over 600 feet of private creek front. The property borders thousands of acres of Gallatin National Forest perfect for mountain biking, hiking, horseback riding and skiing.

