CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Dale Earnhardt Sr. Refused to Talk to Dave Marcis for 2 Months After an On-Track Incident but Ultimately Buried the Hatchet and Admitted That He ‘Had That Coming’

By Jeff Hawkins
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It must have been a challenge, at times, to have been friends with late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. If you think you could innocently stand in front of the seven-time Winston Cup champion in line for dinner or a movie or anything, forget it. Instead of him using his front bumper to clear the field, his buddies could expect an elbow, a hip, a knee, or anything that would give The Intimidator the edge.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Former Driver’s Heartbreaking Death

Tributes from across the sport have been pouring in following the tragic news about former driver John Wes Townley. The ex-NASCAR driver, 31, was reportedly killed in a shooting in Georgia on Saturday. He was reportedly one of two people shot. Townley was reportedly transported to a local hospital, where he died, while the other victim, a 30-year-old woman, remains in serious condition.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Bennett
Person
Dale Earnhardt Sr.
Person
Larry Mcreynolds
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Motorsport.com

NASCAR suspends crew chief of Cup playoff driver Kevin Harvick

Following Sunday’s race, Harvick’s No. 4 Ford was found to have two lug nuts that were not safe and secure. He finished ninth in the race. For the infraction, Harvick’s crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended from this Sunday’s race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. He was also fined $20,000.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Driver changes coming for Stewart-Haas Racing?

Will Stewart-Haas Racing make another driver lineup change for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, or will they end a recent trend of changes?. It’s been quite some time since Stewart-Haas Racing entered a NASCAR Cup Series season with the exact same four-driver lineup they fielded the year prior. In fact, the last time it happened, team co-owner Tony Stewart was still driving one of the team’s four cars.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar On Nbc#Nbc Sports#Grand National
HuffingtonPost

NBC NASCAR Reporter Kelli Stavast's Response To Anti-Joe Biden Chant Is Hilarious

NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast earned her own checkered flag for misinterpreting an anti-Joe Biden chant at a NASCAR race as congratulations for race winner Brandon Brown. (Watch the clips below.) Brown was commenting on his Xfinity Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama Saturday while the crowd repeatedly yelled...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson won’t be the next Kevin Harvick

The clear NASCAR Cup Series championship favorite last year failed to advance to the Championship 4, but Kyle Larson doesn’t have much to worry about in 2021. Kevin Harvick entered the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs seeming like a lock to get to the Championship 4 after winning the regular season championship along with seven of the final 22 races. He solidified that status by winning two of the first three playoff races.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

McDonald’s changed name of account for Bubba Wallace

McDonald’s is a little excited about the NASCAR win at Talladega Superspeedway. On Monday, Bubba Wallace drove it to victory at Talladega Superspeedway. It was his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory. Wallace became the second Black NASCAR driver to win at that level. The first to do so in...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Has Kevin Harvick suddenly changed his ‘mental capacity’?

The Kevin Harvick we saw in the round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs was nothing like the one we saw in the round of 16. Kevin Harvick infamously failed to qualify for the Championship 4 in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, despite leading the series with nine wins and leading the standings ahead of each of the first three rounds of the four-round, 10-race postseason.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

NASCAR reacts to Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott crash on Charlotte ROVAL

Hear from the sanctioning body as the feud continued in the NASCAR Playoff race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Several weeks ago, Kevin Harvick got loose under Chase Elliott as they ran three wide through lap traffic while racing for the lead at the action track of Bristol Motor Speedway. Harvick took over the lead as Elliott suffered a flat tire after the contact.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace’s Fiancee Reacts To His First Win

Earlier this week, Bubba Wallace won his first ever Cup Series victory at the YellaWood 500 thanks to a rain-shortened event. Wallace took the lead shortly before it was brought to a halt by heavy rains. Instead of risking the drivers safety, NASCAR called the race and since Wallace was in the lead when it was halted, he won.
MOTORSPORTS
Fox News

Hendrick: NASCAR needs to stop Harvick, Elliott feud

Kevin Harvick was going to get his revenge on Chase Elliott, believing somewhere and somehow, he'd even the score after Elliott cost him a win last month. When Harvick delivered his payback, it nearly knocked the reigning NASCAR champion out of the playoffs. But karma then flipped on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Harvick wrecked himself right out of the playoffs for the earliest elimination of his career when he crashed into the wall as Elliott closed on his bumper.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

172K+
Followers
22K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy