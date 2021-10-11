CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Kalulu ready to be summoned again – the €450k man becomes a symbol of Milan’s project

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan consider Pierre Kalulu to be an important resource moving forward and a symbol of their youth project, a report claims. Calciomercato.com assesses Kalulu’s current moment and begins by recalling that Davide Calabria withdrew from the national team camp with an injury and Alessandro Florenzi is still out after a knee operation, so Kalulu could therefore step up again and start against Hellas Verona on Saturday night at San Siro.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Ambrosini declares AC Milan 'absolutely ready to win the championship'

Former AC Milan captain Massimo Ambrosini rates his old team as Scudetto contenders. Milan are second in Serie A after seven games and secured a big 3-2 win at Atalanta on Sunday. “Pioli's Milan are absolutely ready to win the championship," Ambrosini told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “They have two...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Man Utd's Jesse Lingard eyed by Barcelona, AC Milan - sources

Jesse Lingard is wanted by Barcelona and AC Milan as he gets closer to the end of his contract at Manchester United, sources have told ESPN. Lingard has entered the final year of his deal at Old Trafford and will be able to negotiate with clubs outside England from Jan. 1 ahead of a potential free transfer next summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davide Calabria
Person
Alessandro Florenzi
Person
Paolo Maldini
Yardbarker

Juventus named alongside AC Milan tracking 21 year-old defensive midfielder

Juventus are claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Boubacar Kamara from Marseille, a player also on AC Milan’s radar. The 21 year-old is a regular in the first team in Ligue 1, operating as a defensive midfielder of late, having previously been known to play at centre-back in defence.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Probable XIs for Milan vs. Hellas Verona – Leao to the bench; new full-back combination

Milan are expected to make a few changes for the game against Hellas Verona compared to the line-up that won against Atalanta before the break. Alessandro Florenzi (after surgery), Alessandro Plizzari (after surgery), Tiemoué Bakayoko (muscle problem), Junior Messias (muscle problem), Mike Maignan (after surgery) and Theo Hernandez (Covid) are all expected to miss the game.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Juventus#National Team#Calciomercato Com#Frenchman#Elliott Management#The Youth League
Tribal Football

Inter Milan to try again for Chelsea fullback Marcos Alonso

Inter Milan are ready to try again for Chelsea fullback Marcos Alonso. Inter made an attempt for the Spain international last summer and remain interested. TMW says the Serie A champions are planning a January move for Alonso. Former Fiorentina defender Alonso has a deal to 2023 and been a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Milan and Inter hoping for green light on new stadium project by end of 2021

AC Milan and Inter are hoping to get the green light to start their stadium project by the end of the calendar year, according to a report. La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews) writes how the council elections have concluded Giuseppe Sala has remained the Mayor of Milan, which is good news for Milan and Inter who believe that the time has really come to get a decisive acceleration in their project to build a new stadium.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Pioli not worried about Calabria’s injury as Kalulu gets ready for new opportunity

Pierre Kalulu has been presented with another opportunity as Davide Calabria has suffered another injury setback, a report claims. As this morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews) reports, Calabria’s problem is not as serious as first though but he will not play against Hellas Verona on Saturday. However, Stefano Pioli is not worried as he will be able to call upon Kalulu, who has proven to be a reliable player for the Rossoneri.
SOCCER
The Independent

Gini Wijnaldum admits he’s ‘not completely happy’ at PSG four months after Liverpool move

Gini Wijnaldum admits he is “not completely happy” at Paris Saint-Germain just four months after joining from Liverpool. The Dutch midfielder left the Reds on a free transfer this summer after failing to find an agreement over a new contract at Anfield.But the 30-year-old has made just 11 appearances, playing only 502 minutes this season.And Wijnaldum has claimed life is “difficult” right now under Mauricio Pochettino, who appears to have changed his plans over how to use the player since the arrival of Lionel Messi.“I can’t say I’m completely happy,” Wijnaldum said, according to NOS. “Because the situation is not...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Denmark book World Cup ticket as England are held

Denmark became the second team to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals when they beat Austria by a single goal on Tuesday as England were frustrated by Hungary at Wembley. Joakim Maehle scored in the 53rd minute to send the Danes to Qatar as they build on their surprise run at Euro 2020 this summer when they reached the semi-finals. "You can only dream about things like this," said Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. "It's crazy. This is huge for me, it's huge for the team, for Danish football and for Denmark. With the age and quality we have, we will only keep growing." The Danes join Germany, who qualified on Monday, in the finals. Host nation Qatar qualify automatically.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy