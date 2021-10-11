Kalulu ready to be summoned again – the €450k man becomes a symbol of Milan’s project
AC Milan consider Pierre Kalulu to be an important resource moving forward and a symbol of their youth project, a report claims. Calciomercato.com assesses Kalulu’s current moment and begins by recalling that Davide Calabria withdrew from the national team camp with an injury and Alessandro Florenzi is still out after a knee operation, so Kalulu could therefore step up again and start against Hellas Verona on Saturday night at San Siro.www.yardbarker.com
