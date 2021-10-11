CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Gophers coach Bob Motzko discusses his team's opening weekend, his time at SCSU, tells a Herb Brooks story and more

By Jess Myers
Bemidji Pioneer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Motzko will have a bit of a homecoming this weekend. He will be behind the bench for a game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center for the first time since he left St. Cloud State to become the head coach at the University of Minnesota. in 2018. Motzko talks about his time at St. Cloud State, discusses the Gophers' opening weekend, tells stories about growing up in Austin, shares a good Herb Brooks story, discusses hockey in Sioux Falls and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.

www.bemidjipioneer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gophers hockey coach Bob Motzko agrees to three-year contract extension

Gophers hockey coach Bob Motzko has agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2025-26 season, the athletic department announced Thursday. The agreement is pending Board of Regents approval. The Gophers, who fell one game short of the Frozen Four last spring, open a new season Saturday against Alaska.
HOCKEY
fox9.com

Gophers' Bob Motzko prepares for reunion with St. Cloud State

MINNEAPOLIS - Bob Motzko will do everything he can to keep this weekend about hockey, but it’s hard to ignore the storylines as the University of Minnesota faces St. Cloud State in a home-and-home series. It’s also an early match-up of top-five teams. The No. 4-ranked Gophers host No. 2-ranked...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
La Crosse Tribune

Why Jalen Berger was dismissed from the Badgers football team and how teammates reacted

Most University of Wisconsin football players found out about the dismissal of running back Jalen Berger the same way many fans did — via social media. Coach Paul Chryst told reporters at his news conference Monday that he didn’t tell the full team about his decision to cut the redshirt freshman, one of the few direct answers Chryst gave on the subject during his 13 minutes fielding questions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Motzko
Person
Herb Brooks
kvsc.org

SCSU Women’s Hockey Opens Season with a Win Over Lindenwood

It felt like Christmas morning Friday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, but instead of presents under the tree we had hockey back on the olympic sheet. St. Cloud State hosted the Lindenwood Lions in their regular season opener with hopes of continuing the momentum they started a season ago.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
markerzone.com

COACH COOPER CALLS BENNETT'S HIT ON VASILEVSKIY 'DUMB', SAYS HIS TEAM WILL NOT BACK DOWN

Tuesday night's preseason game between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning looked more like the postseason with the rivals throwing hits and punches for just about the entire game. With just under five minutes gone in the second, the Lightning got really fired up after Florida's Sam Bennett hit goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy behind the net, which always sets off a firestorm in the NHL. Here's the hit:
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gophers#Scsu
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Billy Taylor discusses long-snapper duties, coaching his brother to fill his shoes and NFL aspirations | Q&A

Leave it to Nick Krimin — who, as the Rutgers center, knows something about snapping — to sum up the job Scarlet Knights long-snapper Billy Taylor does on a daily basis. “We’re lucky to have him on the team,’’ Krimin said. “What he does is incredible. I get to watch him every day long-snapping and covering (punts). He’s definitely a weapon we utilize on game-day.’’
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Bemidji Pioneer

From the Archives: Oct. 13 in the Pioneer

October 13, 2011 -- Senior goalie Dan Bakala is back for his third straight season starting in net for the Bemidji State men's hockey team, which opens its second season of Western Collegiate Hockey Association play this weekend at Colorado College. The Tigers are ranked No. 7 in the country, while the Beavers are unranked.
BEMIDJI, MN
Bemidji Pioneer

UND forward Gavin Hain expected to return against Bemidji State

Gavin Hain ended last season at the top of his game. The forward from Grand Rapids, Minn., sent UND to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference title game with an overtime goal in the semifinals against Denver. The next night, he scored the game-tying goal in the third period as the Fighting Hawks rallied to win their first NCHC Frozen Faceoff title.
BEMIDJI, MN
Bemidji Pioneer

GIRLS SOCCER: Lumberjacks take 7 seed into Brainerd for playoff opener

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls soccer team will have to play spoiler in order to make a postseason run this year. The Lumberjacks brought home the No. 7 seed for the Section 8-3A Tournament on Monday. They’ll face second-seeded Brainerd in the first round at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, in Brainerd.
BEMIDJI, MN
nahl.com

NAHL Alumni Update: Former players on NHL opening night rosters

As the National Hockey League (NHL) opens its 2021-22 season, the NAHL alumni presence on opening night rosters continues to remain steady and significant. The NAHL is pleased to announce that a total of 35 NAHL alumni are listed on opening night rosters of NHL clubs. The list also includes...
NHL
Bemidji Pioneer

BOYS SOCCER: Bemidji earns 6 seed, faces Rogers in 8-3A Tournament opener

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team will have a brand new opponent in a brand new section tournament. The Lumberjacks earned the No. 6 seed in Section 8-3A on Monday and will face No. 3 seed Rogers in the first round at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, in Rogers. It will be the first-ever matchup between the programs.
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

U.S Hockey Hall Of Fame In Eveleth Honors Sport’s History, All-Stars

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There’s a town in the State of Hockey where pucks and sticks are as common as stop signs and sidewalks. Eveleth is also home to the world’s largest hockey stick — which is fitting considering how much success they’ve had on the ice. “I hate to name names because there are a lot of them. People in Minnesota understand the Eveleth thing because back in the day they were impressive,” said Doug Palazzari, executive director of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. Add Palazzari to the town’s list of hockey greats. In fact, Palazzari is one of more than a...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy