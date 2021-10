The Utah Center for Rural Health (UCRH) at Southern Utah University has been awarded a grant from the State of Utah’s Office of Primary Care and Rural Health to address Health Equity in a Post-Covid Landscape. The grant of $150,000 will focus on building capacity within rural communities to address and mitigate health inequities exacerbated by COVID-19, and link communities and individuals to social resources to meet their needs. The program will serve all 24 counties in the state of Utah that are designated rural or frontier.

UTAH STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO