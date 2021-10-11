CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
November 2021 Special Meeting health equity education

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this November 2021 Special Meeting of the House of Delegates (HOD), delegates and alternate delegates will have multiple opportunities to expand and deepen their understanding of health equity and racial justice. This page includes links to curated health equity educational content from trusted sources, which will help HOD members understand how systems of power, structures (laws/policies), systems and institutional policies and practices impact us all.

Brookings Institution

Using digital health to improve health outcomes and equity

COVID-19 pandemic fatigue has many people seeking a return to normalcy. But health care needs a new normal—one that achieves better health outcomes for more people. Wishing for a return to health care’s old normal is like driving into a long tunnel hoping for a U-turn that takes you back to where you started.
HEALTH
Healthcare IT News

Leveraging telehealth to achieve health equity

Telehealth can reach underserved communities, but there are barriers, including lack of coverage and consumer discomfort. HIMSS' Rob Havasy and Kerry Amato say a concerted effort is needed to increase its adoption and efficacy.
HEALTH
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville General Hospital Targeting Social Determinants of Health and Health Equity

Nashville General Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, is committed to addressing social determinants of health and health equity. Social determinants of health such as food security and housing have a greater impact on health outcomes than clinical care. Health equity has become a hot topic in healthcare during the coronavirus pandemic, with the disproportionate impact on vulnerable populations such as African Americans highlighting health inequities in the United States.
NASHVILLE, TN
wisconsinexaminer.com

DHS names director for new health equity office

Michelle Robinson has been named to lead a new state agency that focuses on issues of equity in health care, Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Tuesday. Robinson will begin her job as director of the Office of Health Equity at DHS starting Oct....
EDUCATION
Hartford Business

Strategies for Employers to Address Health Care Disparities and Promote Health Equity

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the life of every American while bringing several critical issues to the forefront of the national dialogue. The nature of work, reaching an equilibrium between one’s personal and professional life, and partnerships between public and private sectors have all received significant attention during the past year and a half.
HEALTH
unmc.edu

Arab Health Summit explores 'Advancing Health Equity for Women'

Registration now is open for the ninth Annual Arab Health Summit, which will discuss "Advancing Health Equity for Women" and feature a presentation by Jane Meza, PhD, UNMC’s associate vice chancellor for global engagement and interim executive director for the office of health security. The summit, held virtually on Oct....
OMAHA, NE
stateofreform.com

Increasing health equity in Alaska

Creating greater health equity in Alaska will require more specific data collection, and creating a seat at decision-making tables for historically marginalized people. That’s according to a panel discussion on equity held during State of Reform’s 2021 Alaska conference. The need to create more equitable health outcomes has been brought into stark relief since the pandemic began.
ALASKA STATE
AMA

Stephanie Johnson discusses heart health as a priority for Black women

AMA's Moving Medicine video series amplifies physician voices and highlights developments and achievements throughout medicine. In today’s episode of Moving Medicine, AMA Chief Experience Officer Todd Unger talks with Stephanie Johnson, the AMA’s vice president of communications and product strategies, about the AMA’s ongoing efforts to encourage Black women in taking preventive action to protect their heart health and an important event happening this weekend that’s an extension of that work.
HEALTH SERVICES
AMA

How health care AI could help train tomorrow’s physicians

As the medical community’s understanding of the application of augmented intelligence (AI) in health care grows, there remains the question of how AI—often called artificial intelligence—should be incorporated into physician training. The term augmented intelligence is preferred because it recognizes the enhancement, rather than replacement, of human capabilities. A webinar...
HEALTH
KVOE

Special meeting for Flint Hills Community Health Center Board of Directors coming Oct. 12

The Flint Hills Community Health Center Board of Directors has slotted a special meeting for Oct. 12. Chief Executive Officer Renee Hively says the board will look at adjusting what’s called the Form 5A, which outlines the scope of services offered at the Health Center. The board will look at removing optometry and nutrition because the Health Center offers vision screenings, not optometry, and nutrition is covered under general primary care services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AMA

Women in medicine month webinar: Gender equity in medicine

The annual Women in Medicine Month, sponsored by the Women Physicians Section (WPS), celebrates women physicians, residents and students. This Sept. 17, 2021, webinar explored ways that medical education, leadership development and medical practice can help promote gender equity in medicine. Presenter. Margot L. Savoy, MD, MPH, FAAFP. Dr. Savoy...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedPage Today

ACOs Angling for a Bigger Role in Health Equity

WASHINGTON -- Accountable care organizations (ACOs) can improve health equity in their patient populations, but they need more funding and flexibility to do so, according to a report from a group representing 370 ACOs. "ACOs are already beginning to do the work of addressing negative [social determinants of health] to...
HEALTH SERVICES
Cumberland County Sentinel

5 Questions: Partnership for Better Health welcomes director of health equity

The Partnership for Better Health recently welcomed Marcellus Taylor as its director of health equity. Taylor brings a decade of experience in engaging diverse populations in leadership development to the position, according to a news release announcing his arrival. He holds a doctorate in education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where his dissertation focused on the experiences of Black males in educational doctorate programs.
HARRISBURG, PA
AMA

What it’s like to specialize in medical oncology: Shadowing Dr. Atiq

As a medical student, do you ever wonder what it’s like to specialize in medical oncology? Meet Omar T. Atiq, MD, a medical oncologist and a featured physician in the AMA’s “Shadow Me” Specialty Series, which offers advice directly from physicians about life in their specialties. Check out his insights to help determine whether a career in medical oncology might be a good fit for you.
CANCER
AMA

As COVID-19 strains nation’s doctors, these health systems step up

Physician burnout has been an ongoing problem in medicine. But the COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated that stress and exhaustion with half of health workers reporting burnout and 38% self-reported experiencing anxiety or depression while another 43% suffered from work overload. Through this turmoil and increased stress, though, many U.S. health systems have risen to the occasion, further elevating the need to combat physician burnout and promote well-being. That work has not gone unnoticed.
HEALTH SERVICES
AMA

Q&A: Straight talk vital for this health system’s vaccine mandate

In issuing an executive order in August mandating that the state’s health care workers must get a COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 18, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee cited a letter signed by the AMA and some 60 other physician and health professional organizations urging all medical staff to “get vaccinated for their own health, and to protect their colleagues, families, residents of long-term care facilities and patients.”
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has a Major Booster Update for You

Millions of Pfizer recipients are getting additional shots right now, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) decision to approve a booster dose of that vaccine for certain groups of people at the end of September. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have been warned to hold off on seeking out additional shots, however, since the FDA and CDC advisory committees have not yet authorized a booster for either of those two vaccines, nor have they suggested mixing and matching Pfizer with them. The FDA's committee is set to vote on whether or not to approve Moderna's booster proposal on Oct. 14, but the agency just spoke out about Moderna boosters in a new report.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AMA

What doctors wish employers knew about COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Each COVID-19 vaccine authorized or approved for use in the U.S. has been proven highly effective in controlling the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. Yet the virus continues to spread, primarily among those who are unvaccinated. While officials across the country have launched incentive programs, stressed personal responsibility, deployed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
MEDICAL SCIENCE

