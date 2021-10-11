CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sizeable Snowfall Ends Fire Season in the Big Hole

By Steve Fullerton
1240 KLYQ
1240 KLYQ
 3 days ago
As the National Weather Service predicted, a large storm blew into the southwestern part of Montana and spread across the eastern side of the state, but not before dropping a hefty amount of snow along the way. US 93 at Lost Trail Pass was completely snowcovered Monday morning October 11 (photo above), but winds had blown much of the snow off the roadway by mid-afternoon. The Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains both received new white tops of snow (photo below) from the passing storm.

