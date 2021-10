The Navy plans on retiring more Littoral Combat Ships in the coming months, long before their official design lives have expired. The axe has finally fallen on the first of the U.S. Navy’s problematic Littoral Combat Ships, with the decommissioning of the USS Freedom (LCS-1) after a less-than-stellar career lasting just 13 years, during which it was mainly used as a test and training vessel. The removal of the Freedom from the fleet continues a process of retiring these warships, which begun with the former USS Independence (LCS-2) being decommissioned on July 31, and plans are meanwhile afoot to potentially deactivate another three Freedom-class ships—and one Independence-class vessel—by March next year.

MILITARY ・ 14 DAYS AGO