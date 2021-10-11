Wilmington City Schools extends mask mandate through December
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Board of Education unanimously voted Monday to extend the district’s mask requirement through winter break. The existing mask mandate that went into effect Aug. 25 was revisited Monday prior to this Friday, which is the end of the district’s first grading quarter. The August decision to require that masks be worn by all staff and students preK through 12 was limited to the first quarter.www.wnewsj.com
