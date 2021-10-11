CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Bravely Default Shares Official 9-Year Franchise Anniversary Artwork

By Orpheus Joshua
noisypixel.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official Japanese Bravely Default Twitter account has shared artwork celebrating the franchise’s 9-year anniversary. Each of the 4 main characters is illustrated in varying job attire, providing just a few interpretations of their ample wardrobe of designs. Next year marks the 10th anniversary of the series, and aside from Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights, I hope some major celebratory event is announced. Regardless, congratulations to the Bravely developers for reaching this notable milestone.

techraptor.net

Xbox 20th Anniversary Controller Officially Revealed

Microsoft has officially unveiled the new Xbox 20th Anniversary controller. Intended to pay homage to the OG Xbox, which launched back in 2001, the controller sports a similar design to the peripheral for that console. It's launching this November. What can we expect from the Xbox 20th Anniversary controller?. As...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Japanese Bravely Default II fans vote on favorite characters, jobs, and more

Japanese magazine Famitsu recently conducted a survey in which Bravely Default II players voted on their favorite characters, jobs, and more. Those that participated were split between 351 male, 207 female, and 29 other. The age breakdown was as follows: 19 and below: 50, 20s: 279, 30s: 180, 40s: 59, 50s: 3, 60 and above: 11, and not specified: 5.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Official DOOM Twitter Account Shares Special Artwork Congratulating The Release Of Metroid Dread

Yesterday, Nintendo released , the highly anticipated fifth installment in the 2D Metroid series. To congratulate Nintendo on the release, the official Doom Twitter account shared a piece of special artwork of the Doom Slayer in a pose reminiscent of the cover art of Metroid Dread. Given the similarities between Samus and Doom Slayer, the image is quite a fitting tribute to both these long-running franchises.
VIDEO GAMES
#Bravely Default#Japanese#Nintendo Switch
noisypixel.net

Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Video #143 Showcases the Japanese Dwarf Deity Sukuna-Hikona

The official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 143rd Daily Demon video for the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights Sukuna-Hikona, the Japanese dwarf deity commonly associated with hot springs, healing ailments, and brewing the alcoholic beverage sake. He also aided in stabilizing the world’s creation by prescribing medicines against several types of diseases.
COMICS
noisypixel.net

Yoshitaka Amano Illustrates Reimagined Tomb Raider Box Art Depicting a Distinct Lara Croft

Legendary Japanese artist Yoshitaka Amano, primarily known in gaming communities for his beloved artistic pieces of classic Final Fantasy, recently illustrated a reimagined Tomb Raider box art. Specifically visualizing his interpretation of the franchise’s 2013 outing, Amano depicted protagonist Lara Croft in a distinct way that had not been done prior.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Ace Attorney franchise celebrates 20th anniversary

Hold It! Did you know that today is the 20th anniversary of the entire Ace Attorney franchise? October 12th, 2001 is when the franchise’s first entry was released for the Game Boy Advance in Japan (and it’s currently the 12th in Japan!). Originally known as Gyakuten Saiban (Turnabout Trial), the Capcom-developed series was Japan-only until a rerelease of its first three games for the Nintendo DS, starting with Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney in 2005. Since then, the franchise has seen numerous sequels, two spinoff series, and adaptational manga, anime, stage plays, and even a live-action movie.
COMICS
noisypixel.net

Tales of Luminaria Character Trailer #17 Introduces the Alpha White Wolf Alexandra von Sonne

The official Twitter account for the newest upcoming mobile entry in the Tales franchise, Tales of Luminaria, has shared the title’s seventeenth character introduction trailer. This brief 1-minute trailer showcases Alexandra von Sonne, described as “The White Wolf, one of the Alphas who support the empire alongside August.” She possesses an extraordinary degree of confidence in her combative prowess and is profoundly courageous. However, she seems to feel some sense of animosity toward the war, questioning how long it must continue. Her English voice actress is Caitlin Glass.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Shares Riveting Launch Trailer

Sega has shared the launch trailer for the soon-to-be-released Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, granting prospective players snippets of the thrilling, action-packed combat and engaging narrative awaiting them. The game is now available to play for owners of the Digital Deluxe edition. If you missed it, check...
COMICS
thenerdstash.com

Hunter X Hunter Anniversary Brings Us Special Artwork

Hey, anime fans, ready to hear a statement that’ll make you feel old? The Hunter X Hunter anime is now ten years old. That’s right, the prolific Shonen manga had its longest (and most popular) anime adaptation premiere on this day in 2011. Earlier today, a special illustration was released to celebrate the anniversary. Unfortunately, the anime stopped airing in 2014 due to hiatus issues, so it isn’t quite as popular. With the Hunter X Hunter anniversary in mind, let’s take a look back on the series.
COMICS
noisypixel.net

Tales of Luminaria Character Trailer #18 Introduces the Valorous Combatant Bastien Forge

The official Twitter account for the newest upcoming mobile entry in the Tales franchise, Tales of Luminaria, has shared the title’s eighteenth character introduction trailer. This brief 1-minute trailer showcases Bastien Forge, described as “A fearless fighter who dominates the battlefield with his overwhelming might.” He certainly is courageous, perhaps to a fault. He highly values and enjoys combat, consistently outputting his best efforts. However, there’s the likely chance that his overconfidence in his abilities will lead to his downfall one day. His English voice actor is Christopher R. Sabat.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Ace Attorney Celebrates 20-Year Anniversary; Original Trilogy Discounted on PSN, Switch, and Steam

To celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the Ace Attorney franchise, publisher and developer Capcom have discounted Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy on PC via Steam, PSN, and the eShop. It is roughly 10 dollars off across these 3 platforms, but the prices slightly vary. Unfortunately, the trilogy’s price on Xbox is unchanged as it is not discounted.
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

JRPG ‘Monark’ Gets February Release Date And New ‘Adversaries’ Trailer

NIS America has announced the release date for Monark. The Japanese RPG developed by a collaboration between FuRyu and Lancarse will be available in the west for PS4, PS5, Switch and PC -via Steam– on February 22, 2022. Besides the date, NISA has shared a new trailer focused on the mysterious opponents to the protagonist’s group.
VIDEO GAMES

