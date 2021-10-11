Bravely Default Shares Official 9-Year Franchise Anniversary Artwork
The official Japanese Bravely Default Twitter account has shared artwork celebrating the franchise’s 9-year anniversary. Each of the 4 main characters is illustrated in varying job attire, providing just a few interpretations of their ample wardrobe of designs. Next year marks the 10th anniversary of the series, and aside from Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights, I hope some major celebratory event is announced. Regardless, congratulations to the Bravely developers for reaching this notable milestone.noisypixel.net
