Giants evaluating Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay; Daniel Jones in concussion protocol
Sunday's matinee against the Cowboys quickly turned into something of a horror flick for the Giants. First, New York lost running back Saquon Barkley to a freak ankle injury. Then, late in the second quarter, quarterback Daniel Jones exited after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit. Jones was subsequently diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out during halftime, as was receiver Kenny Golladay, who suffered a knee injury at some point during the first half.www.nfl.com
