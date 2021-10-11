CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants evaluating Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay; Daniel Jones in concussion protocol

By Jelani Scott
NFL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday's matinee against the Cowboys quickly turned into something of a horror flick for the Giants. First, New York lost running back Saquon Barkley to a freak ankle injury. Then, late in the second quarter, quarterback Daniel Jones exited after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit. Jones was subsequently diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out during halftime, as was receiver Kenny Golladay﻿, who suffered a knee injury at some point during the first half.

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Giants receive brutal injury news for Daniel Jones and Kenny Golladay

The New York Giants’ struggles continue on Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. This time, it’s the injury bug that bit them after starting quarterback Daniel Jones and wide receiver Kenny Golladay have been ruled out due to various issues. According to the Giants’ update, Jones suffered a concussion while...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Cleared for Sunday

Barkley (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Atlanta, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. The Giants continue to limit Barkley's practice reps in response to last year's ACL injury. He played more than 80 percent of offensive snaps in Weeks 2 and 3, though the Giants haven't shown much of a running game so far. They may need it Sunday, with starting wideouts Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton both sidelined by hamstring injuries.
NFL
FanSided

Jason Garrett, NY Giants are misusing Kenny Golladay

Kenny Golladay has made a minimal impact on the NY Giants’ offense, as coordinator Jason Garrett comes under fire after three disappointing games to open the season. When the NY Giants signed Kenny Golladay, guaranteeing the free agent wide receiver $45 million over the next four years, conventional wisdom suggested the organization splurged on the top player available to give third-year quarterback Daniel Jones a deep-threat to open up the offense.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kadarius Toney
Person
Sterling Shepard
Person
Ian Rapoport
NBC Sports

Saquon Barkley had X-rays on ankle, Kenny Golladay getting MRI on knee

Giants running back Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys with an ankle injury and head coach Joe Judge didn’t offer much of an update on Barkley’s condition after the game. Judge told reporters that Barkley had X-rays taken, but said he did not know what they showed. Jordan...
NFL
numberfire.com

Daniel Jones (concussion) ruled out for Giants in Week 5

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not return to Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Jones suffered a concussion trying to reach the endzone on a 3rd and 1 bootleg. He lowered his helmet trying to dive for the plane, and he collided with a Cowboys defender's helmet. Mike Glennon will take over under center in Jones' stead.
NFL
chatsports.com

Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley carted off early against Cowboys after suffering brutal injuries

Both New York Giants stars Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones had to be carted to the locker room in the first half on Sunday afternoon in Dallas. Barkley went down in the first quarter after rolling his ankle on the foot of a Cowboys safety. Jones then had to be carted off after taking a hit near the end zone just before halftime of their lopsided 44-20 loss.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Cowboys#Sny
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

NFL roundup: Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley lead Giants past Saints for 1st win

NEW ORLEANS — Saquon Barkley ran for a 6-yard touchdown in overtime after Daniel Jones passed for a career-high 402 yards, and the New York Giants rallied for their first win of the season, 27-21 over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The Saints, playing in New Orleans for the...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants-Saints ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley star

This is what the New York Giants envisioned when they put this team together. Daniel Jones throwing darts — or ‘Dimes,’ if you prefer — and leading comebacks. Saquon Barkley being a game-changer. Kadarius Toney, Kenny Golladay and John Ross making plays. Graham Gano being clutch. The defense getting stops when it had to.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

WATCH: Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley connect for 54-yard touchdown

Saquon Barkley has slowly been eased back into the New York Giants offense. The Penn State product scored his first touchdown since 2019 last week after he was sidelined for most of last season with a torn ACL and meniscus. Barkley’s taking a role in the Giants passing game now,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Limited in practice

Barkley (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. The Giants continue to limit Barkley's workload in practice, but not in games. While he's averaging only 13 carries for 46.5 rushing yards per game, Barkley has played 84 percent of snaps or more in three straight contests, and he has 11 receptions and three touchdowns over the past two weeks. He'll face an upstart Dallas defense in Week 5 and should be good for his usual 15-to-25 touches.
NFL
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Bills dethrone Cardinals; Chiefs fall to 10th

The Bills announced themselves as the team to beat in the AFC on Sunday night. A near-perfect performance at Arrowhead was enough to vault the Orchard Park heroes to the top of the Power Rankings. Close behind them are Cowboys and Chargers teams that crash the top five for the...
NFL
Washington Post

Giants lose Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley; Packers boot Bengals in OT

Week 5 of the NFL season features a new wrinkle, with the first international game of the season scheduled to kick things off Sunday morning. The Atlanta Falcons defeated the New York Jets, 27-20, in the early game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The traditional afternoon window features 12 games, with...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Big Blue nightmare: Giants lose Barkley, Jones and Golladay to injury

Barkley’s left foot bent the wrong way after a collision with Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis. An overhead shot of the injury (Twitter link via Will Brinson of CBS Sports) showed severe swelling. That likely indicates a lateral inversion sprain, according to Dr. David J. Chao (on Twitter). Additional testing will confirm what Barkley has suffered, but it sounds like he’ll miss a few games at minimum.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy