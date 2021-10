Khinyin Chavez Maurice Glenn went missing on April 23, 2021 from Leake County. Mr. Glenn is a 19 year old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’7” and weighs 165 lbs. He has a heaven’s gate and dove tattoo on his left arm. Mr. Glenn was last seen leaving his grandmother’s home at Estes Mill Road in Leake County on foot on Friday, April 23rd at 10am.