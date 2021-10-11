Alex Palou Gets His First Dose Of NASCAR
CONCORD, N.C. – Alex Palou got to meet “The King” and “James Bond” in his trip to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday. Palou, the recently crowned NTT IndyCar Series champion, has been on his victory lap tour ever since he clinched the title in the season-ending Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sept. 26. The 24-year-old driver from Spain, joined by his girlfriend Esther, were invited to attend Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 by team owner Chip Ganassi.www.speedsport.com
