54-year-old Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell is leaving the band, and that’s coming after wide online discussion of a TikTok video of him at their performance at the Big Sip beer festival in Bethel, New York Saturday. As per a piece on this from Rebecca Alter at Vulture, “Harwell appears to call someone in the crowd a ‘fucking nutbag,’ gives the audience the middle finger while yelling ‘Fuck you, bitches,’ says ‘I’ll fucking kill your whole family, I swear to God’ to no one in particular, and at one point appears to give a Nazi salute.” Here’s the original video:

