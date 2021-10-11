Guido Imbens, former UCLA professor, wins Nobel Prize in economics

Guido Imbens, a Stanford University professor who was a UCLA faculty member from 1997 to 2001, is one of three winners of the 2021 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences presented half of the economics award to Imbens and Joshua Angrist, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, for “their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.” The other half of the prize went to David Card of UC Berkeley “for his empirical contributions to labour economics.”