CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Sycamore Township Fire Department not alone in staffing struggles, captain says

By Chris Riva
Fox 19
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Sycamore Township Fire Department says they are dealing with what many other stations are facing - staffing shortages. When the department was called to an Oct. 10 apartment fire on Montgomery Road, they were at minimum staffing of nine. The department would ideally be at a max staff of 12 for the type of fire they had that day, according to Captain Jeff Newman.

www.fox19.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital Tuesday with an infection but he is “on the mend,” his spokesman said. Clinton, 75, was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-COVID-related infection, Angel Ureña said Thursday in a statement.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Sycamore, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Wxix#Nfpa 1710

Comments / 0

Community Policy