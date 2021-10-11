2021 Boston Marathon: Watertown Runner Among Best Women’s Runners, See How the Local Runners Finished
Twenty-five Watertown runners entered the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, including one who finished among the best women’s runners in the 2021 race. The top runner from town was Elaina Tabb, who finished 12th in the women’s race and 88th overall. Matthew Farkas was the fastest male runner from Watertown. He finished 100th overall and was the 87th fastest man.www.watertownmanews.com
