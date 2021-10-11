‘Diana: The Musical’ Is So Bad It Makes ‘Cats’ Look Good

Netflix kicked off the month of October with a musical that nobody asked for, nobody wanted and certainly nobody needed. “Diana: The Musical,” which premiered on Oct. 1, came to the streaming giant a month before its opening night on Broadway this November. A casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, the musical, which chronically follows the life and times of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, only managed to squeeze out a few previews before its doors were shuttered for more than a year. In the same style as Apple TV+’s “Come From Away” and Disney+’s “Newsies” and “Hamilton,” “Diana: The Musical” was filmed on stage, though without an audience present. Frankly, there is not much of an audience outside the theater either with this film, as the few Broadway nerds like myself who ventured into this mess were left with one burning question: “why?”

