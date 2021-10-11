CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sizeable Snowfall Ends Fire Season in the Big Hole

By Steve Fullerton
 3 days ago
As the National Weather Service predicted, a large storm blew into the southwestern part of Montana and spread across the eastern side of the state, but not before dropping a hefty amount of snow along the way. US 93 at Lost Trail Pass was completely snowcovered Monday morning October 11 (photo above), but winds had blown much of the snow off the roadway by mid-afternoon. The Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains both received new white tops of snow (photo below) from the passing storm.

KGW

'Chance of snow on the ground': Rod Hill winter outlook 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. — This year’s winter outlook begins with something that is fairly rare, a back-to-back La Niña winter season. Our region is projected to have a moderate La Niña winter, matching last season’s so-called El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) cycle. This will become just the 10th back-to-back La Niña since the cycle was documented, starting in 1950.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Fire Season in Oregon Dept. of Forestry lands to officially end Saturday

Fire season in the Oregon Department of Forestry’s (ODF) Central Oregon District will end at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday. Burning of slash piles or other debris from forest operations or fuels treatment projects will not be permitted until additional precipitation is received. Cooler fall temperatures and periodic moisture has reduced...
OREGON STATE
bluemountaineagle.com

ODF calls an end to fire season in Central Oregon

Fire season is coming to an end in this part of the state, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. Fire season will have officially ended at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, on ODF's Central Oregon District, which includes the John Day area, the agency announced in a news release.
OREGON STATE
Montana Reported 1,300 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 More Deaths

As of Thursday morning, Montana has confirmed 163,527 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,300 new confirmed cases. There are currently 12,602 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,044,058 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 495,967 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
