LiAngelo Ball Signs New G-League Contract: Details
LiAngelo Ball had a solid opportunity in the offseason as he got to play for the Charlotte Hornets Summer League team. Throughout his time with the squad, he seemed to be playing exceptionally well, although just like in Detroit, he wasn't getting much playing time. As a result, Ball ended up getting cut from the team, where he was forced to start up from scratch. The middle Ball brother remains optimistic about making it to the NBA, and his predicament in Charlotte wasn't going to keep him away from the game.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 0