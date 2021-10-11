CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Have You Seen This? Groom carries bride's twin sister who has disability down the aisle

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE ALTAR — In our era of divisive and disheartening headlines, it's hard to read the news or jump on social media without being left feeling melancholy. But amidst this ocean of bad vibes, you'll occasionally find a story that rebalances the world for a moment and restores our belief in the kindness of others.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxwilmington.com

Bride Walked Down the Aisle by Father of Her Organ Donor Who Died Before Her Own Wedding

A beautiful bride ready for her big day was escorted her into her wedding by the father of her organ donor in an emotional moment caught on camera. Five years ago, Daniel Donnelly’s daughter Heather lost her life in a car accident. Heather was an organ donor, and thanks to her selfless spirit, Diana Donnarumma received a life-saving small and large intestine transplant.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twin Sister#Disability#Bride#Tiktok#Morgan Watkins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
TheDailyBeast

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Wild Wedding: Slashed Tires, Paint-Throwing Threats, and Family Drama

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wedding to his sixth wife, Francie Frane, saw as much drama as one of his eponymous reality shows. One guest at the Colorado ceremony said their tires had been slashed. Another said that a “mysterious pungent odor” remained in their car long after the party of 100 people ended. The couple upped the number of security guards and guard dogs present after they received an anonymous threat of paint-throwing to ruin the bride’s dress. Dog’s daughters, 22-year-old Bonnie and 28-year-old Cecily, were not invited to the ceremony. A schism between Dog, legal name Duane Chapman, and daughters has widened in recent months after Bonnie and Cecily accused their father of cheating on their mother Beth and making racist and homophobic remarks. Chapman had promised never to remarry after Beth died in 2019. Bonnie said Frane traveled on a plane while knowing she was infected with COVID-19.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
kiss951.com

Bride Kicks Nine-Year-Old Out Of Wedding For Wearing White Dress

All weddings are different, but pretty much everyone knows that wearing white is a big no-no, unless you’re the bride. But according to Cafe Mom, one woman started some family drama by letting her daughter wear a white dress to her cousin’s wedding and she doesn’t get why it’s such a big deal. She explains her story in a post to Reddit’s “Am I the a-hole” section, where users set her straight about wedding etiquette.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy