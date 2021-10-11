CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEPTA Transit Police Arrest Man In Relation To 2 Arson Cases

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Transit Police made an arrest Monday in two cases of arson on the Broad Street Line. Authorities say late Saturday night, the suspect lit his shirt and a cone on fire at the Susquehanna-Dauphin station.

Then, he rode to the Ellsworth-Federal station and set a trash can on fire.

An officer recognized the suspect early Monday at the Somerset station.

SEPTA has not released his identity, but says he’s 33-year-old.

Philadelphia, PA
#Arson#Septa#Septa Transit Police#Ellsworth Federal
