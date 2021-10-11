Jennifer Reiz, Esq.
Jennifer Reiz is a phenomenal Supervising Attorney in our Pre-Litigation department at Wilshire Law Firm. Ms. Reiz handles premises liability and motor vehicle accident claims. If a lawsuit is necessary, Jennifer is well equipped to fight on behalf of her clients to acquire maximum compensation. Her ability to identify systematic legal issues and develop innovative solutions makes her an integral part of our team. Prior to joining Wilshire Law Firm, Ms. Reiz was an Associate Attorney at a Personal Injury Law Firm. There, she reviewed all incoming personal injury cases, developed medical treatment plans for her clients, and prepared demand packages for the insurance companies. This experience makes her the perfect fit to lead and assist the Personal Injury case manager teams at our award-winning law firm.wilshirelawfirm.com
