CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Jennifer Reiz, Esq.

wilshirelawfirm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Reiz is a phenomenal Supervising Attorney in our Pre-Litigation department at Wilshire Law Firm. Ms. Reiz handles premises liability and motor vehicle accident claims. If a lawsuit is necessary, Jennifer is well equipped to fight on behalf of her clients to acquire maximum compensation. Her ability to identify systematic legal issues and develop innovative solutions makes her an integral part of our team. Prior to joining Wilshire Law Firm, Ms. Reiz was an Associate Attorney at a Personal Injury Law Firm. There, she reviewed all incoming personal injury cases, developed medical treatment plans for her clients, and prepared demand packages for the insurance companies. This experience makes her the perfect fit to lead and assist the Personal Injury case manager teams at our award-winning law firm.

wilshirelawfirm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
The Independent

Ted Cruz gets ripped apart by voting expert as he tries to trick her with racism question

A bit of grandstanding by senator Ted Cruz appeared to backfire on Wednesday as three election experts flatly told him his state’s laws are racist.At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “Restoring the Voting Rights Act: Combating Discriminatory Abuses”, Mr Cruz began by asking a confrontational question.“In your judgement, are voter ID laws racist?” the Texas Republican asked.“It depends,” responded Franita Tolson, a professor at the USC Gould School of Law. “One thing we have to stop doing is treating all voter ID laws as the same.”Mr Cruz did not let her elaborate, citing his limited time. Instead, he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
12tomatoes.com

Where is Cannabis Legal in the United States?

Cannabis. Marijuana. Pot. Grass. Weed. Call it what you will, recreational legalization of the herb keeps gaining traction in American society and the halls of power. For example, a late 2020 Gallup Poll indicated that almost 68% of people in the US support marijuana’s legitimacy for recreational use, a rise of well over 30% in the two decades since 2000.
U.S. POLITICS
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury#Lawyers#Pre Litigation#Wilshire Law Firm#Juris Doctorate#Loyola Marymount
Joe Duncan

Ron DeSantis' Mask Mandate Ban is Officially Overturned in Florida Court; Here's What it Means for Floridians

DeSantis' school mask ban is shot down. What's next?. Well, folks, it's official. After a bitterly contested and long protracted legal battle, Florida's ban on local mask mandates that might be implemented by the counties or communities we live in has officially been ruled "unlawful" by a Florida court. I've been with you reporting on this the entire time, since back in May of this year, when Florida Governor DeSantis first signed the executive order that banned cities, counties, and municipalities from implementing mask mandates to keep their citizens safe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Mic

California is paying people to stop using meth

Under capitalism, there is no incentive as powerful as money. It’s the reason most of us do anything besides eat, sleep, and watch anime. Lawmakers in California know this too, which is why they’ve started paying people battling a meth addiction every time they test negative for the drug, according to NPR.
CALIFORNIA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Recreational marijuana measure approved for signature gathering in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As South Dakotans wait for a decision from the South Dakota Supreme Court on recreational marijuana, supporters are looking ahead. The Secretary of State Tuesday approved a proposed 2022 cannabis legalization initiative for signature gathering. The ballot initiative would make legalize marijuana for...
POLITICS
Vox

A better way to legalize marijuana

As marijuana legalization has grown into a political triumph, a standard model has emerged for how it should be done: “Regulate marijuana like alcohol” is the slogan that has dominated legalization campaigns since Colorado became one of the first two states to legalize pot. This is commercialized legalization. For-profit companies...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy