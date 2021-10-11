The St. Jude Career Alliance Ministry is offering a comprehensive, faith-based job search workshop on Saturday, October 16, 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1515 North Greenville Avenue in Allen. The content for this job search workshop is based on Jack Bick's career development guide, The Champion Way: Land in Four Weeks. Parties interested in participating in this job search workshop will need to purchase a copy of The Champion Way. A set fee of $25.00 will cover the cost of the book as well aslunch. Online Registration is required; see link below: