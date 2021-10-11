CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allen, TX

Comprehensive, Faith-Based Job Search Workshop

By iReporter
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 5 days ago

The St. Jude Career Alliance Ministry is offering a comprehensive, faith-based job search workshop on Saturday, October 16, 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1515 North Greenville Avenue in Allen. The content for this job search workshop is based on Jack Bick's career development guide, The Champion Way: Land in Four Weeks. Parties interested in participating in this job search workshop will need to purchase a copy of The Champion Way. A set fee of $25.00 will cover the cost of the book as well aslunch. Online Registration is required; see link below:

sachse.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy