Municipal elections for the towns of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head and Manteo will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. One-stop early voting begins Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. If an individual missed the regular registration deadline on October 8, they may register and vote on the same day during the one-stop early voting period with documentation of residential address. Early voting allows any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot in person on select days prior to Election Day. Those who are not registered may register and vote during early voting. Unlike on Election Day, when only registered voters can vote at their specific precinct, early voting allows registered voters to vote at any early voting site in the county.