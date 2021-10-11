CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gophers coach Bob Motzko discusses his team's opening weekend, his time at SCSU, tells a Herb Brooks story and more

By Jess Myers
Grand Forks Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Motzko will have a bit of a homecoming this weekend. He will be behind the bench for a game at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center for the first time since he left St. Cloud State to become the head coach at the University of Minnesota. in 2018. Motzko talks about his time at St. Cloud State, discusses the Gophers' opening weekend, tells stories about growing up in Austin, shares a good Herb Brooks story, discusses hockey in Sioux Falls and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gophers hockey coach Bob Motzko agrees to three-year contract extension

Gophers hockey coach Bob Motzko has agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2025-26 season, the athletic department announced Thursday. The agreement is pending Board of Regents approval. The Gophers, who fell one game short of the Frozen Four last spring, open a new season Saturday against Alaska.
HOCKEY
La Crosse Tribune

Why Jalen Berger was dismissed from the Badgers football team and how teammates reacted

Most University of Wisconsin football players found out about the dismissal of running back Jalen Berger the same way many fans did — via social media. Coach Paul Chryst told reporters at his news conference Monday that he didn’t tell the full team about his decision to cut the redshirt freshman, one of the few direct answers Chryst gave on the subject during his 13 minutes fielding questions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kvsc.org

SCSU Women’s Hockey Opens Season with a Win Over Lindenwood

It felt like Christmas morning Friday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, but instead of presents under the tree we had hockey back on the olympic sheet. St. Cloud State hosted the Lindenwood Lions in their regular season opener with hopes of continuing the momentum they started a season ago.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bob Motzko
Herb Brooks
minnesotanewsnetwork.com

#4 Gopher men’s hockey open season this weekend (AUDIO)

MINNEAPOLIS — The 101st season of Gopher men’s hockey finally gets underway this weekend as No. 4 Minnesota welcomes Mercyhurst to 3M Arena at Mariucci for the 2021-22 season-opening series. After last weekend’s series with Alaska was unexpectedly postponed and rescheduled, this year’s campaign opens on Friday, Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m. CT. Game two of the series will be Saturday, Oct. 9 at 5:00 p.m. CT.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Buffalo News

How John Beilein's love of teaching steered his path in coaching

This is part of a series on the Class of 2021 of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony is Oct. 13 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. For tickets, visit gbshof.com. Teaching was John Beilein’s first passion. Nearly 50 years ago, he wanted to become a...
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

COACH COOPER CALLS BENNETT'S HIT ON VASILEVSKIY 'DUMB', SAYS HIS TEAM WILL NOT BACK DOWN

Tuesday night's preseason game between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning looked more like the postseason with the rivals throwing hits and punches for just about the entire game. With just under five minutes gone in the second, the Lightning got really fired up after Florida's Sam Bennett hit goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy behind the net, which always sets off a firestorm in the NHL. Here's the hit:
NHL
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Billy Taylor discusses long-snapper duties, coaching his brother to fill his shoes and NFL aspirations | Q&A

Leave it to Nick Krimin — who, as the Rutgers center, knows something about snapping — to sum up the job Scarlet Knights long-snapper Billy Taylor does on a daily basis. “We’re lucky to have him on the team,’’ Krimin said. “What he does is incredible. I get to watch him every day long-snapping and covering (punts). He’s definitely a weapon we utilize on game-day.’’
NFL
Grand Forks Herald

UND forward Gavin Hain expected to return against Bemidji State

Gavin Hain ended last season at the top of his game. The forward from Grand Rapids, Minn., sent UND to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference title game with an overtime goal in the semifinals against Denver. The next night, he scored the game-tying goal in the third period as the Fighting Hawks rallied to win their first NCHC Frozen Faceoff title.
HOCKEY
Yakima Herald Republic

After reflecting on 'most difficult season' of his life, UW men's basketball coach Mike Hopkins ready to turn page with new team

Oct. 14—SAN FRANCISCO — Mike Hopkins is standing in the middle of a crossroads that will likely determine his future at the University of Washington. Heading into his fifth season at the helm of the UW men's basketball team, Hopkins is facing mounting questions for the first time in what has been a storybook career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Grand Forks Herald

With new leadership group, Wild want everyone to have a voice

There was a heartfelt moment this preseason that perfectly encapsulated how much this version of the Wild differs from teams in the past. Not long after top prospect Adam Beckman scored the winning goal in overtime to lift the Wild to a dramatic 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues, every single member of the team was waiting for him in the locker room ready to celebrate.
NHL
nahl.com

NAHL Alumni Update: Former players on NHL opening night rosters

As the National Hockey League (NHL) opens its 2021-22 season, the NAHL alumni presence on opening night rosters continues to remain steady and significant. The NAHL is pleased to announce that a total of 35 NAHL alumni are listed on opening night rosters of NHL clubs. The list also includes...
NHL
Grand Forks Herald

UND football picks up commitment from Bismarck Century's Lucas Schweigert

It's only fitting a Schweigert from North Dakota chooses to play UND football. Bismarck Century's Lucas Schweigert, who is not related to Fighting Hawks head football coach Bubba Schweigert, announced Thursday he's committed to play college football in Grand Forks. Schweigert is a 6-foot, 270-pound lineman, who projects as a...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Grand Forks Herald

A closer look at UND football's penalty woes

The UND football team in the spring of 2021 won a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference in part due to the team's discipline. The Fighting Hawks were one the of the least penalized teams in the entire FCS. Last spring, UND finished fourth in the FCS with 3.43...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Grand Forks Herald

The ‘It Factor’: Wild enter Year 2 of Kirill Kaprizov Era on Friday

The raucous cheer inside Amsoil Arena in Duluth spoke volumes. With the Wild hosting a practice 2 1/2 hours north of home ice earlier this week, hundreds of fans raced to the rink to catch a glimpse of the home-state team. As the Wild filed out of the locker room...
NHL
Grand Forks Herald

WDAY Sports Minute: High-tech basketball academy ready to open in Fargo

The WDAY Sports Minute is brought to you by The Clinic: Family Health and Sports Chiropractic . Headline Story: FARGO — By combining technology and research, Shoot 360 isn’t your average basketball training facility. “We’re beyond excited and just kind of pinching ourselves that it’s actually here,” said owner Josh...
SPORTS

