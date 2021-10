Fall is the perfect time for pumpkin spice lattes, cute scarves and Insta selfies in front of colorful foliage. Wait, no – it is actually the perfect time for beer, football and Buffalo chicken dip or is it actually the prime time for horror movies, haunted houses and Halloween costumes? Also, what is the flavor of fall? Is it pumpkin spice or apple cider (it’s definitely apple cider)? While not everybody’s version of fall looks the exact same, there are many things to do right here in Erie that will fit your needs, regardless of what your ideal definition of fall looks like.

ERIE, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO