Cold brew coffee is often associated with a brewing process that takes many hours or even a day to be performed, so the Ronnoco cold brew coffee dispenser has been created as an alternative solution to change this. Developed by Ronnoco Beverage Solutions for the convenience store sector, the coffee maker utilizes a premier brewing technology to rapidly craft coffee in just 60 to 75-minutes. This is a far cry from the 12 to 24-hours that are usually needed and will enable retailers to keep freshly prepared cold brew on hand for patrons seeking out a pick-me-up. The Ronnoco cold brew coffee dispenser is expected to start hitting retailers starting in 2022 and will also highlight recipe cards to encourage consumers to mix up their own flavored beverage.

