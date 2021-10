One thing New Englanders are built for is long, cold, snowy winters. In Berkshire County, there's a phrase that you'll hear which is if you don't like the weather in the Berkshires, just wait 10 minutes. We all know how fickle mother nature can be throughout our area. However, if you thought you were going to get away with experiencing a mild winter for 2021/2022 think again. According to the latest edition of the Old Farmer's Almanac, New Englanders can expect a very long winter with bone-chilling temperatures along with plenty of snow.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO