Facebook is changing how it counts people for ads measurement

Facebook Ads can be very helpful in times of searching for our particular needs, however, they can also be shockingly accurate in leading you towards your searches. The social media giant has developed a targeted Facebook Ads feature that allows marketers to be in front of their targeted audience using Facebook's data. Marketers using the platform can target audiences on Facebook with a dozen different ad formats, and made possible by numerous ad targeting parameters.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO