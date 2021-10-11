Facebook is changing how it counts people for ads measurement
Facebook is updating how it counts users for ads measurement across Facebook and Instagram. Starting today, if a user does not have their Facebook and Instagram accounts linked in the company's Account Center, those accounts will be considered as two separate people for ad planning and measurement. Accounts that are connected in the Account Center will be counted as a single person. The new change will roll out over the next few weeks.adage.com
Comments / 0