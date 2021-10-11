CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCMC Board of Trustees Special Session

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NCMC Board of Trustees will meet in Special Session on Tuesday. The meeting starts at 12:30 pm at the Frey Administrative Center. The agenda includes a Talent Search Grant and work on Job Descriptions. The meeting is open to the public.

